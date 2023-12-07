Prime entry for Ayrshire breeders’ annual competition
Kintyre Ayrshire Breeders held its annual heifer competition on Wednesday November 29.
With almost 50 animals presented, judge for the day Archie Millar had plenty to contemplate.
An excellent dinner in the Craigard Hotel that evening saw the prizes presented as follows:
Parker cup for team of heifers: 1 J&M Barr, Clochkeil; 2 T M Ralston and sons, East Drumlemble; 3 Thomas Cameron, Gartvaigh.
KF cup for best individual: 1 J&M Barr, Clochkeil; 2 T M Ralston and sons, East Drumlemble; 3 Graeme McMillan, Gartvaigh.
James and Son Quaich for Best Progeny group: 1 J &M Barr Clochkeil; 2 T M Ralston and sons, East Drumlemble; 3 Thomas Cameron, Gartvaigh.
Dam and daughter: 1 Thomas Cameron, Gartvaigh; 2 John Barbour and co, Machribeg; 3 T M Ralston and sons, East Drumlemble.
John Barr Memorial butterfat tray: T M Ralston and sons, East Drumlemble.