Police Files, December 8 2023
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Pensioners charged
Between 10am and 10.30am on Thursday November 30 a fence at Whitehouse Tarbert,
was allegedly vandalised.
A female, 77, and male, 78, were arrested for the alleged offence.
They were charged and released with undertaking conditions to appear at Campbeltown
Sheriff Court.
Charged
On Monday November 27, at Front Street, Inveraray, police were called to a report of a sexual assault.
Enquiries were carried out and a female, 58, was arrested for the alleged offence.
The woman was taken to Lochgilphead Police Station where she was charged with the offence detailed. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.