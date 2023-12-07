Next Generation Fund offers up to £500 towards cost of training in agriculture

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Anyone who has been involved with agriculture for up to five years could now get £500 towards the cost of training from the Scottish Government’s Next Generation Fund.

Managed by Lantra Scotland, the fund is open to men and women, including students and those already in full-time or part-time work, regardless of age.

Dr Liz Barron-Majerik MBE MICFor, Lantra’s Scotland Director, explained: “The need for a skilled and knowledgeable workforce in agriculture has never been greater.

“Particularly for new entrants, training can help improve business efficiency on the farm, teach safe use of equipment and educate people about climate change adaptation and mitigation, biodiversity and habitat improvement.

“With up to £500 on offer, The Next Generation Fund opens up training to improve career prospects for people who might otherwise not have the money available.

“One of Lantra’s aims is to support the rural economy by increasing the number and diversity of employees in Scotland’s land-based and aquaculture sector, so we’re delighted to be managing this fund on behalf of the Scottish Government.”

Find out more about the Next Generation Fund and see courses on offer at www.scotland.lantra.co.uk/next-generation-practical-training-fund.

Some are online, while others are available in locations across the country.

Lantra Scotland is also managing funds for Women in Agriculture and Women in Forestry www.skillshub.scot/badges