Inveraray turns out for the start of festive season

Inveraray came out in force, as always, to support the Santa parade and lights switch-on at the weekend.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band did the honours by leading Santa (Davy MacPherson) and the parade through the streets to the fire station, where there were stalls set out, refreshments available and loads of entertainment on hand.

Donations from takings were made to Inveraray Shinty Club’s men and women’s teams, Inveraray Golf Club and the new ARCK fund in memory of the town’s young men Alan Cameron and Ross Kennedy.

Jennifer and Tom Evans from Evans Funfair did the honours with the Christmas lights and there was a special light in the shape of a red tractor dedicated to 19-year-old Alan, who loved his work as an apprentice agricultural engineer and as a farm hand at the Cladich Highland Cattle Fold at Dalmally.

This year’s Unsung Hero of Inveraray was also named at the event as Ian Lindsay, who was nominated for his tireless work at Inveraray Highland Games and the Royal British Legion Scotland Inveraray branch. He was given a voucher for dinner for two at the Inveraray Inn.

Linda Divers from Inveraray Community Council said: “It was absolutely fantastic and everyone was so generous. It wouldn’t be possible without everyone’s help and it’s not often that I’m left lost for words.

“It was special to raise so much money for a great cause that will hopefully help with access for local kids to activities in Inveraray because there is not many options for them in the town right now.

Ms Divers added: “Thank you to everyone that came out to support this event, your support is really appreciated by us all.”

She also thanked some of the many other generous volunteers that had turned out for a good cause on the night, with the tree provided by Marcus Van-Stone and Argyll Estates.

Al Rodden was also at the forefront of putting up the lights and Cathie ‘Christmas’ Owen helped to build the grotto, with Brenda and Ernie Crawford stepping in as Santa’s elves as part of a big community effort.