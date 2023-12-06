UPDATE: Work on reopening A816 and emergency route

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council has said work continues on clearing the existing A816 and the plan to reopen the vital route is still on track to take place on Saturday December 16, subject to any weather or other unforeseen issues.

In the latest update on Tuesday, December 5, the council’s website stated: “We have now removed around 15,000 tonnes of debris and are constructing a bund to offer additional protection.”

According to the council’s website work is also progressing on building the emergency road, and is continuing well.

The first half of the new road has now been dug down to formation level and a geotextile membrane has been installed and workers are laying the sub-base.

The second half of the route will be over slightly boggier ground which will require more groundwork.

For updates visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/service-status #workinghard

Work on the A816 emergency route is progressing well according to Argyll and Bute Council website. Photograph: Argyll and Bute Council