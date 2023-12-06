Video: Tayside beaver released at Knapdale

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Three pairs of beavers have been released at sites managed by Forestry Land Scotland (FLS), including a solitary male in Knapdale.

The animals have been relocated from sites in Tayside to other locations in Tayside and in Knapdale where there is low risk of beaver-human conflict, in support of the Scottish Government’s policy to reinforce existing beaver populations.

A solitary male was also released at Knapdale, where a solitary female was already present.

Releasing beavers in these locations, as licensed by NatureScot, is expected to strengthen the local beaver populations, retain genetic diversity within the Scottish population, provide local biodiversity benefits and contribute to the National Beaver Strategy.

Lorna Slater, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, said: “This translocation, which is likely the first of many that Forestry and Land Scotland will facilitate, is another great step forward in helping to expand the population of beavers in Scotland.

“As well as removing any threat to the animals the move to these specifically selected locations will minimise any potentially negative impact on other species and land uses.

“The beavers released at Knapdale will also give visitors to the Argyll Beaver Centre more opportunities to see these animals in the wild.

“This will be a great boost for local community group, the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation (HAWO), which thanks to a recent asset transfer now owns and runs the centre.

“In all three locations the beavers can now set about building their lodges and the dams that in their small way contribute to the restoration of Scotland’s natural environment, creating wetland habitats that will support a range of other species.”

Trapped under licence by Beaver Trust from various areas in Tayside, the beavers were cared for at the Five Sisters Zoo, where staff could ensure that they were fit and healthy before being released into the relocation sites.

The animals are now busy felling trees and preparing for the winter ahead.

Monitoring over the coming months will continue to ensure they settle into their new environment.