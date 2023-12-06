Flower show’s blooming Christmas fayre
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Strachur and District Flower Show held its annual Christmas Craft Fayre on Saturday December 2 in Strachur Memorial Hall, on what was a very cold and frosty morning.
Around 150 attended the event which featured 22 stalls, offering a great variety and quality offering lots of Christmas gift ideas to buy.
There was a great “buzz” around as visitors mingled between the stalls and then a chat over a cuppa in the New Hall where tea, coffee and the usual delicious array of home baking was served.
The Flower Show Committee wishes to thank everyone who attended as well as the stall holders who came to the Fayre. It was a good start to the Christmas season!