End of season fun at Ardrishaig Bowling Club
Ardrishaig Bowling Club concluded their season with a Presidents versus Vice Presidents game in which there was a narrow one-shot victory for President Donald MacLachlan’s team.
Tea and home-baking followed in the clubhouse before the prize giving ceremony took place.
While Ardrishaig Bowling Club is a small club, it is always looking for new faces and for 2023 it had a few new members joining, which was encouraging.
Looking forward to 2024 and members are reminded that the club’s AGM will be in February.
Photo
From left to right, Tommy McCrae (J Weir 2 bowl & Neil McCallum Pairs winner); Jamie Lang (Gents Championship & Crawford – MacDonald Pairs winner); Iryna Zakharchenko (Neil McCallum Pairs winner); Alastair Craig (Presidents, G.J. Stewart, S Cameron & Wm Bruce Pairs winner); Craig Lang (Wm Bruce Pairs winner). Not pictured is Paul Curran (Vice Presidents & Crawford – MacDonald Pairs winner).