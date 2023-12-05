Tayvallich to welcome unique fishing documentary

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A documentary series following an electric fishing boat in Argyll is to be previewed in Tayvallich.

‘It’ll Never Work’ tells the story of the build and challenges of the first and only fishing boat on the UK fishing register to convert to all electric using solar power to fish for lobsters and crabs.

The film is set in Tayvallich and will be shown for the first time at the Tayvallich Village Hall on Friday, with the film’s makers expecting a packed out hall.

Over the course of almost a year it runs with the highs and lows related to the venture, exploring the determination and skillset of the vessel’s builder.

The director has engrained the seasonal moods, the strong local community spirit and the Argyll way of doing things to run through the story.

Dates for the documentary to be shown at Oban Phoenix Cinema and Campbeltown Picture House are being organised for early next year.