Christmas crafts gathering in Tarbert
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
The Gather in Tarbert was the venue for a festive treat or two on Saturday, with Loch Fyne Pipe Band providing music outside and carol singing from Dunskeig Choir inside.
There were stalls galore, with the pods put to full use by craft makers, as well as groaning tables of gift ideas inside and in the marquee.