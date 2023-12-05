Christmas crafts gathering in Tarbert

Kirsty Brady of A touch of Glass Studio and Liz Long, Made By Lizzie knitwear taking part in the Christmas Craft Fair at The Gather in Tarbert on Saturday, where one of the self catering pods became their exhibition space for the day

The Gather in Tarbert was the venue for a festive treat or two on Saturday, with Loch Fyne Pipe Band providing music outside and carol singing from Dunskeig Choir inside.

The choir singing a few Christmas carols to get everyone in the mood. Photograph: Rita Campbell

There were stalls galore, with the pods put to full use by craft makers, as well as groaning tables of gift ideas inside and in the marquee.

 