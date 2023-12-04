Weather disruption expected to disrupt ferries

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Stormy weather is expected to affect CalMac’s west coast ferry network on Tuesday, with cancellations and disruption expected.

The ferry operator’s sailing between Oban and Lochboisdale has been brought forward to 6.45am, with the return sailing to Oban departing South Uist at 12.40pm.

Meanwhile, CalMac has advised that the 7.25am, 9.55am and 12.25pm sailings from Oban to Craignure have been cancelled due to “adverse weather elsewhere in the network.”

The 8.40am, 11.05am and 1.35pm sailings from Craignure to Oban have also been cancelled, with the MV Loch Frisa is scheduled to operate an additional sailing from Craignure at 9.40am.

Later on Tuesday, additional services will also operate from Oban at 9pm, and Craignure at 7.40pm and 10.15pm.

Passengers travelling between Tarbert-Lochranza and Oban-Castlebay have also been advised that their sailings could be cancelled or disrupted at short notice.

Travel updates and more information is available from https://www.calmac.co.uk/service-status