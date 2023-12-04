VIDEO: Police chase ends in Arrochar

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A police chase raced through Arrochar and Tarbet last week, with officers stopping a car that had been stolen from Dumbarton.

Dramatic footage taken by David Stone showed the end of the pursuit, with a black audi car coming to rest below The Caledonian Claymore Hotel on the shores of Loch Long.

According to local residents, the stolen vehicle was pursued through Arrochar and Tarbet at around 7am on Friday and had smashed into the wall below the hotel.

A Police Scotland statement on Friday, said: “Dumbarton Road Police recovered this stolen vehicle after a pursuit on the A82 and A83 first thing this morning.

“It had been taken during a housebreaking in Dumbarton shortly before we spotted it.

“Two males were arrested for multiple offences and will be staying with us for the weekend before they appear in court on Monday.”