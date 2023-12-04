Fyne Homes welcomes new office bearers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Following the Fyne Homes AGM in September, new office bearers have been elected for the 2023/24 office term.

Shirley MacLeod has been elected as the new chairperson of the Fyne Homes management committee.

Shirley is based in Cowal and has been a member of the management committee for 16 years and brings a wealth of knowledge with her background in governance including health improvement.

She previously held the position as vice chairperson from 2019-2023.

“I’m delighted that management committee has shown such faith in me and am looking forward to working with staff and committee members in leading such a well-respected and forward-looking organisation, ensuring the very best standards and outcomes for our tenants,” said Shirley.

David Herriot was elected as the new vice chairperson, having previously served as company secretary.

David has been a member of the management committee since 2018 and previously worked as a chartered surveyor.

He is also the chairperson of Fyne Homes’ subsidiary companies, Fyne Futures and Fyne Initiatives.

He said: “I am very honoured to have been asked to be vice chairman and look forward to working with Shirley the other board members, and the great professional team at Fyne Homes in Bute, Cowal, Kintyre and Mid Argyll to help to provide a first-class service to our tenants.

“I hope my many years of professional experience working throughout this area will be of benefit.”

Fyne Homes would like to take this opportunity to wish them all the best in their new posts.