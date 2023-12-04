Big bear raffle for Dochas Centre
Inner Light in Lochgilphead are once again running a raffle to raise funds for the Dochas Centre in town.
Last year the Big Bunny Raffle raised £100 and this year the Big Bear Raffle will alos raise funds for the Dochas Centre. Tickets are £1 each and the draw will be made on the December 20.
There are three prizes: first prize is a giant purple bear; second prize is a hamper and the third prize is a Christmas wreath.
Tickets are on sale now either at the Inner Light shop on Lochnell Street or at the Dochas Centre.