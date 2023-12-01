Thought for the Week, December 1 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

“It’s time for countdown!”

No, not the TV programme, nor the launching of any space shuttle, nor some once in a lifetime sale.

For some, today marks the official countdown towards Christmas Day.

As you read this paper, young and old alike will have opened a door or a window in their Advent calendars; others may have burned the number one away from an Advent candle.

The Advent season is upon us and, day by day, people will be looking forward in hope and with expectation towards… Christmas Day.

But, for now, it’s only the countdown!

Before any rocket can be fired, sale launched or TV programme broadcast, much preparation, seasoned with excitement and expectancy, needs to be put in place. For only then will things come to their fruition.

The excitement, expectation, and wishful thinking of the countdown period is as important as the event itself. They will impact our perception of events.

The flickering of a flame, or “What’s behind the door?” can intensify any sense of hope.

Hope, which so often seems to be beyond us, can become part of our present during Advent, as we prepare for something bigger – Christmas, the birth of Jesus.

Hope holds us steadfast and sure; keeps us trusting and looking forward, no matter how dark the world seems to be.

Advent is a season of hopeful, expectant anticipation – waiting.

It’s about making things ready.

It’s about countdown – counting towards and preparing for Christmas and all that that day embraces; for me, for you, for the world.

Reverend David Carruthers, Church of Scotland, Dalriada Mid Argyll (Ardrishaig, Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford, Lochgilphead, North Knapdale and South Knapdale).