Museums create connections

Argyll and Bute will soon have a new museum and heritage project under way, thanks to the Museum Galleries Scotland and the National Lottery Heritage fund.

Their generous support has enabled the Argyll and Bute Museums and Heritage Forum to launch its latest venture, Creating Connections.

The aim is to identify and make contact with people and organisations throughout Argyll and Bute involved in heritage and who are not currently members of the forum.

Creating Connections will be recruiting to fill a number of roles in order to bring people and institutions together in a series of area meetings.

In order to build the kind of practical knowledge-base needed for the project to succeed there will be a ‘skills audit’ carried out for the mutual benefit of everyone involved; those looking for help and advice and those with the knowledge to provide it.

These get-togethers will be held in Cowal and Bute, Helensburgh and Lomond, Kintyre, Islay and Mid Argyll and North Argyll, Oban and the isles. Be on the look out for further information on the forum’s website and social media.

The plans also include the creation of a digital heritage map which can be used by all interested in museums and heritage; this fascinating resource would be of great benefit to tourism and leisure.

To find out more or to join the Argyll and Bute Museums and Heritage Forum visit:

www.argyllheritage.org.uk

X @argyllheritage

Instagram @argyllheritage

www.facebook.com/ArgyllHeritage