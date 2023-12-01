Letters – December 1 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert lights up – with much help and thanks

First and foremost a huge thank you to Stewart McLean for his time and input into lighting up Tarbert.

to everyone involved with building the creel tree on such an awful wet and windy day, we applaud you

to the businesses who donated the creels; to Mundells for delivering the lights;

the coastguard for helping us with the parade

the school children for making and parading with their colourful lanterns, well done to the carol singers what a great choir you made, thank you to all your teachers for helping to make this happen

to the parent council for adding to the event, be it hot chocolate or mince pies it was all so good.

Anne Horn for her Merry Christmas speech

the stall holders who came along to the hall, it was good to get this going again and thank you to Kevin for providing the Christmas music in the hall.

to our glamorous ‘royalty’ Kayleigh, Esmee and Maisy with the help of Coen Gillies for turning the lights on

to Janet West for being so supportive

Finally to all of you for turning out to support another successful village event.

Watch out for Santa doing his village run.

Merry Christmas.

Tarbert Festivals Committee

Blast from the past is a happy memory

I was recently sent a copy of the Squeak dated 3rd November in which on page 10 I saw a photograph of Dr Macdonald and myself at the opening of the new Tarbert surgery twenty years ago.

This was a real blast from the past and brought back many happy memories of sixteen years working in both the Argyll and Bute and Mid Argyll Hospitals. I was also involved in the planning of the new Mid Argyll Hospital, another exciting time for the area.

When I retired in 2004, we moved to France and lived there for eleven years before returning to our native Lincolnshire several years ago. However, Lochgilphead, the surrounding area and the people will always have a very special place in my heart.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.

Judith Bett, Lincolnshire

So much for proper public procurement

The Scottish government is clearly learning its lessons from the Glen Sannox / Glen Rosa fiasco.

The news that it plans to directly award a new contract to operate ferries in the Clyde and Hebrides to CalMac has many advantages:-

No one need write a detailed tender specification for interested parties to submit bids against.

No time need be spent evaluating bids to ensure best value for the taxpayer.

The risk that allegations of mis-procurement are made because the ‘preferred’ bidder has received preferential treatment is eliminated.

So good news all round, then, except for the travelling public. So much for a proper public procurement policy.

Personally, I think that CalMac do a grand job given the outdated resources at their disposal.

I would increase prices in order to generate funds for new ferries, but then again I am not a SNP politician seeking re-election in 2026!

T.H.Forrester, Ford

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s coalition with the Greens is all about promoting independence and not about tacking climate change.

We all want to protect our environment but whether it is on North Sea energy jobs, support for Scottish businesses, or on gender reforms, Humza Yousaf is being led by a damaging Green fringe.

He is putting the priorities of the nationalist movement ahead of the real priorities of the Scottish people.

From fisherman, to farmers, the North East, Argyll and Bute and all the way right through to the Borders, communities across Scotland have been abandoned by the SNP in favour of their nationalist pact with the Greens.

At next year’s election Humza Yousaf’s SNP deserves to pay for putting their political obsession ahead of the issues that really matter.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward

Reaction to energy price cap announcement

I write in response to last Thursday’s Ofgem energy price cap announcement for January 1, 2024, which is set to increase by around £100 and is 85 per cent higher than winter 2020/21.

The energy price cap announcement offers little reassurance for older people in financial hardship, with bills still 85 per cent higher than before the energy crisis.

We speak to people in later life who are living in one room because they can’t afford to properly heat their home, those who risk falls because they aren’t turning on the lights, and older people who are in thousands of pounds of debt to energy suppliers. They urgently need help.

With average energy prices having close to doubled in recent years, coupled with rocketing household costs such as water, food and broadband, those on a low income have endured several years of sky-high costs from all angles.

Older people in financial hardship are especially vulnerable to sharp price increases, as many are on a fixed income. The extra money simply isn’t there.

The UK Government needs to announce financial support now to help the most financially vulnerable, including those in later life, get through this winter.

After that, we need a long-term solution to protect against the impact of continuing high prices, including energy.

Our evidence shows an energy social tariff would offer more stability to older people on a low income and make sure no one is forced to make dangerous choices. This must be something the UK Government consults on.

Joanna Elson CBE, chief executive of Independent Age