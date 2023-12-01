Leader – December 1 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Today is December 1 which means it is just over three weeks until Christmas.

And already the towns and villages of Mid Argyll are being lit up with festive lighting, Christmas trees and the sounds of carols.

But it should not be forgotten that these things do not happen by chance or without a great deal of hard work by – usually – a comparatively small number of volunteers.

These are the people who understand the importance of community, of bringing people together and who have desire to make a difference in the places they have chosen to live.

Whether it is asking for donations or organising fund-raisers for Christmas lights, putting together Christmas markets to help the small entrepreneurs in the community or dreaming up festive events and adventures for children, all these volunteers deserve thanks and recognition.

Well done and thank you for brightening up these darker days.

Lochgilphead Free Church

What a change it is to have some good news for Lochgilphead; this time in the form of the restoration of the Free Church. But how wonderful that it is not just for the sake of its worshippers but to provide a space for the whole community. And what a space!