Salmon barge sinks in Loch Fyne

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A salmon barge belonging to Bakkafrost Scotland has sunk in Loch Fyne during a stormy conditions.

A Bakkafrost Scotland spokesperson said: “Bakkafrost Scotland can confirm that during a period of poor weather, one of our small feed barges at our Gob a Bharra site, Loch Fyne, sank on Wednesday 22 November.

“Since then, we have completed the removal of all materials from the vessel to minimise any potential impact.

“Recovery plans are currently being developed to arrange for the barge to be lifted.

“There were no staff on the barge at the time of the incident, and there has been no impact on the salmon on site which were quickly relocated.”

This incident occurred off the Cowal coastline near the southern end of Loch Fyne.

Two years ago a Bakkafrost barge sunk off the Isle of Skye, causing controversy when its rotting cargo released hydrogen sulphide gas as it spent around a year in Portree Bay.

It was raised in November 2022, but had triggered a multi-agency response and a 500 metre exclusion zone to be implemented for the gas to be safely vented.