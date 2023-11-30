Jura joins the full-fibre internet

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Diurachs can work and play just as hard as their neighbours on the mainland now that the Isle of Jura is part of Openreach’s new full fibre network.

The arrival of ultrafast full fibre means that islanders can connect multiple devices to the internet at gigabit-capable speeds and support businesses for decades to come.

The technology supports day-to-day tasks such as video calls, banking, and online trade and contact with customers, as well as entertainment with seamless streaming and smooth online gaming.

Islanders used the UK Government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme and the Scottish Government’s Broadband Voucher Scheme, alongside standard funding from Openreach, to help fund the island’s digital transformation.

The first 100 homes and businesses can now order some of the fastest, more reliable broadband in the UK. More properties will be able to upgrade before Christmas, as engineers continue to work on the island’s full fibre network. Around 200 will benefit in total.

Subsea cables between Ormsary on the Argyll mainland, Jura and Islay were laid as part of the earlier Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband subsea programme, led by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and also delivered by Openreach.

This also builds on earlier investment in two new 4G masts at Craighouse and Ardlussa, which saw fibre links installed on the island by Openreach.