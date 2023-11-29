Yoga event raises £1,200 for medical aid
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A Mid Argyll yoga fundraising event will give more than £1,200 to charity and is even going international.
Yoga with Keera was held in Ardrishaig Public Hall on Sunday and instructor Keera Kaur reports that the money will be sent to Medical Aid for Palestinians, a UK based registered charity; nearly 30 people took part.
The event included Yin yoga, a sound bath and ended with tea and cake. This coming weekend on Sunday December 3, there will be a Zoom yoga class, from 7pm to 8.30pm with Keera. People have already enrolled for the class from as far away as Canada and the USA plus many from her former Glasgow classes now that Keera has relocated to Cairnbaan.