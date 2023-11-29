Travel Update: Overnight roadworks on A83 postponed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Overnight roadworks near Tarbert have been postponed until next week due to a forecast of poor weather.

The works north of Erines on the A83 Campbeltown to Lochgilphead road will now take place on Tuesday December 5.

Meanwhile, works south of West Tarbert will take place on Wednesday December 6 and Thursday December 7, with the road closed at both locations between 7pm and 5am.

BEAR Scotland is carrying out the works on behalf of Transport Scotland and is set to undertake improvements worth £350,000.

These overnight roadworks will be completed by 5am on the morning of Friday December 8, with amnesties at 9pm, 11pm and 2am due to absence of a suitable diversion route.

Outside working hours the road will be open with a 30mph speed limit in place due to a temporary road surface drivers and access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, Ian Stewart said: “These enhancements to the A83 will replace the worn-out road surface and improve road users experience.

“Our team will work hard to finish the job safely and quickly, and we thank the local community and road users for their patient. Before you start your journey, please check the Traffic Scotland website for the latest updates as the works can be impacted by weather.”

More information is available from www.traffic.gov.scot or the @trafficscotland X (formerly Twitter) account.