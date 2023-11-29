Tarbert’s home game called off
For the second time this season Tarbert’s home fixture was called off when visitors Strathclyde University advised Tarbert match Secretary Bill MacFarlane that they could not raise a team to travel.
Earlier in the season Bearsden also did not travel, they were subsequently fined £75, with the fixture rescheduled for later in the season. This week is new territory for the Dookers when they travel to Wishaw Sports Centre to face Craigneuk AFC in a league match.
Tarbert AFC are sitting sixth in the Greater Glasgow AFL Division 3 on seven points, juts two points above ninth placed Craigneuk – but 21 points behind league leaders Kilbarchan Thistle AFC