Tarbert Golf Club celebrates the year’s champions

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Members gathered at Glenralloch last Saturday for a nine-hole Stableford prior to the presentation of prizes, held in the clubhouse.

Three players tied on 19 points with John MacNab taking the honours by virtue of the last three holes.

Iain Macalister had the longest drive with the original Wilson driver that was used during the 1971 Club Championship.

There was a poor turnout of members for the prize giving but those members and friends who did attend had a fantastic afternoon.

Ladies’ Champion Sheena Ferguson assisted President Eric McDougall and Secretary John MacNab with handing out the prizes, which are as follows:

Ladies: Club Champion Sheena Ferguson; Handicap Cup, Alison Holmes; Columba Pairs, Seona Martin and Laura Henderson; Bonacord Cup, Seona Martin; Georgie’s Cup and Dickies Cup, Laura Henderson; Ladies Day, Helen Samborek.

Gents: Club Championship, Bruce MacNab, runners-up Iain Macalister and Peter McLean; Handicap Trophy, John MacNab, runner-up Peter McLean snr; Senior Championship, John MacNab, runner-up Bruce MacNab; Archie MacNab Trophy, John MacNab, runner-up Chris Smyth; Presidents Cup, Bruce MacNab, runner-up John Mac Nab; Glenralloch Trophy, Chris Smyth and Lewis Preston, runners-up Peter Bates and Kenny MacFarlane; John Reid Quaich, Bruce MacNab, runner-up Iain Johnstone snr;

Cairns Christie, Bruce MacNab, runner up James Smyth; Fishermen’s Cup, Chris Smyth; Fyne Tankard, James Smyth, runner-up Peter McLean jnr; Dodie’s Cup, Mickey MacNeill; James Johnson Cup, John MacNab; September Medal, Andrew Henderson.

Club Champion Bruce MacNab, on behalf of the members, then paid tribute to the sterling work carried out at the club by Eric MacDougall, John MacNab and Iain Macalister.

The three club stalwarts were presented with a fine bottle of malt whisky each, by ladies’ champion Sheena Ferguson.

They received a warm round of applause from those in attendance along with everyone’s thanks for their terrific contribution to Tarbert Golf Club.