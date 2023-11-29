Show local businesses your support this festive season

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

If you’re looking for the perfect present this festive season, why not buy the Argyll and Bute gift card and help support local businesses and jobs?

With more than 300 businesses to choose from, the gift card is versatile and can be used a number of ways.

Recipients can choose from a range of products and services, from bespoke gifts and experience days to essential food and clothing supplies.

It works just the same as a gift voucher and is available to use across a range of businesses from independent shops, cafés, supermarkets, days out and unique experiences.

The gift card can be purchased online at https://scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/argyll-bute-gift-card/ where there is also a list of businesses that accept the card as payment.

The card is also available to buy in-store at Keeping It Local CIC, 15-17 Main Street, Campbeltown.

Following a photo competition launched by Argyll and Bute Council in October, the gift card will get a makeover in 2024. It will feature the winning entry from Colin Slinger of Tighnabruaich, whose image of Ostel Bay wins him a £50 gift card.

“Local businesses are the backbone of communities with so many people relying on them both for services and employment,” said Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth and communities.

“We’re asking you to show your support by shopping local this Christmas. The Argyll and Bute gift card is an excellent way to do this and offers the recipient a wide choice of places to spend it.

“I’m incredibly proud that we have a wide range of fantastic businesses and local producers here in Argyll and Bute.

“The gift card offers something to everyone whether you are looking for a gift for yourself, a meal out or simply looking to buy everyday supplies. The beauty of the card is recipients can decide where and how they want to spend it.

“Thanks to everyone who entered our photo competition. We had a great response, which made judging really hard! Congratulations to Colin for his stunning picture of Ostel Bay. Enjoy spending your gift card.”

Give the gift of choice and support local businesses this Christmas by buying the Argyll and Bute gift card. NO_C24argylbutegiftcard01_23_love-local