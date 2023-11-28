St Margaret’s craft fair of wonders
St Margaret’s Christmas Craft Fair in Lochgilphead offered early Christmas shopping, with a wonderful range of local crafts as well as coffee and delicious cakes.
There were toys and beautiful knitwear, stocking fillers, artwork, perfumed candles and soaps, flowers and baking.
Fr Philip Bua, St Margaret’s parish priest, said: “It was a wonderful way to bring people back together after so many restrictions. The St Margaret’s team and the local crafters worked so well together to make it a happy event.”
Cara Green said: “I had fun waiting on tables with Emily Balkeen, and I also sold some of my artwork – what a good morning!”