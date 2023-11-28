Scrutiny pays off for award-winning tenant group

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) is celebrating after its tenant scrutiny group picked up a prize at the Tenant Information Service (TIS) National Excellence Awards 2023.

The housing association’s Your Voice group won the Excellence in Scrutiny Danny Mullen Award which recognises housing organisations, and their tenant scrutiny groups, which have demonstrated excellence in working collaboratively to achieve an exceptional standard of scrutiny, making a real difference to the lives of tenants, delivery of housing services, and improvement of satisfaction levels.

The Your Voice Group is made up of tenants from across Argyll and Bute who take an in-depth look at ACHA’s housing services, identifying areas where they think things might be improved or changed.

The group gave evidence on how the ACHA group has worked in partnership to embed scrutiny within the organisation’s strategic approach and has demonstrated an outstanding contribution to empowering tenants to work together, have their say, and influence decisions about housing policies, services, and standards.

Ian McIntyre, ACHA’s vice chair, said: “It gave me a real warm pleasure to be able celebrate yet another award-winning ceremony with Your Voice, ACHA tenant scrutiny group, at Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel the other evening.

“I joined the scrutiny panel soon after I became an ACHA tenant mainly because I wanted to find out what a housing association was; I’m now, for my sins, an office bearer for the ACHA group board.

“The Tenants Information Service (TIS) Award reflects the group’s ethos that is embedded in its soul, of tenant participation and scrutiny.

“Why not have your say about the association by joining – you’ll be most welcome.”