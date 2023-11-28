Free off-street parking in Inveraray for festive period

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council has announced that all council off-street pay and display parking will be free across the area from December 11 to 25.

This means Inveraray’s four off-street car parks – on the A83, The Avenue, Front Street and Ferry Land – will be free for those two weeks.

All other council off-street car parks in Mid Argyll are already free.

The move is part of ongoing measures from Argyll and Bute Council to support local employment and business recovery, by encouraging more people to shop local.

Councillor Andrew Kain, policy lead for roads and transport: “Our local independent businesses play a key role in supporting the local economy.

“By providing free parking, we hope residents will continue to show their support for local businesses and keep spending local.”

More information about local car parks and parking is available on the council website https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/car-parks-and-parking