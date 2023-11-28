Argyll and Bute gains £20 million from ‘levelling up’ fund

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute is one of a small number of council areas in Scotland to receive levelling up funding – £20 million – announced in the UK Government Autumn Statement.

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council Councillor Robin Currie said: “This is very welcome news.

“Economic success for Argyll and Bute matters for all of us who live and work here, and, also for the wider national economy, given the area’s contribution to key business sectors, such as tourism or food and drink.

“To deliver local and national benefit, Argyll and Bute needs local and national support.

“We take every opportunity to promote Argyll and Bute’s case for investment and support.

“This included me raising the need for funding for Argyll and Bute as an island authority with Michael Gove [Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities] at the UK Islands Forum in October.

“I am very pleased therefore that Argyll and Bute is one of just four Levelling Up Partnerships announced for Scotland in the Autumn Statement.

“We look forward to working with the UK Government in turning this significant investment into economic growth.”

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth, communities and corporate services, said: “This hugely welcome news and such large-scale investment in our islands is something that I have been lobbying for relentlessly for as councillor for the Kintyre and the Islands ward.

“Work will begin on developing potential projects for delivery once further detail about any criteria for using the investment is available.

“Broadly speaking Levelling Up Partnerships (LUPs) aim to work from the bottom up to unlock challenges and opportunities, with UK Government officials working with us to identify a list of potential projects from which final projects are agreed.”

Levelling up investment is available to deliver capital projects, not to fund day-to-day council services. It must be spent by 2025/26.