A magical Wednesday Club event
Inveraray senior citizen’s Wednesday Club was entertained last week with ‘A little bit of Magic’ from amateur magician David Hay from Minard.
He had the club members amazed with his ‘tricks’ and slight of hand.
A raffle was also drawn for a painting donated by local artist Alec Blyth, who has been generous to the club with his creations as raffle prizes for club funds.
The winner, Gillian Kerr was presented with her prize by club chairperson Marjorie Walker and a handsome £368 was raised for club funds.