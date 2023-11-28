A fyne weekend awaits with Santa and his elves

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Santa and his busy Elves have taken up residence at the Fyne Den in Cairndow for December to get ready for the big day.

Families are invited to go along and help the elves in their making and creating.

A visit to the Workshop Post Office will see letters written to Santa, bags of sparkly reindeer feed can be made up and there is the chance to help Cookie Elf in the workshop kitchens.

A special visit with Santa himself can be made to check he has his lists up-to-date, with the chance of a reward of a special ‘Snowflake token’ to exchange in the wonderful Toy Emporium if visitors have worked hard enough.

The elves are open for helpers and their families the three weekends up to Christmas but they can only fit so many in each day so booking is essential on the Fyne Den web site – www.thefyneden.com. All ages welcome, three sessions each day at 10am, 12pm and 2pm.

The Fyne Den Adventure Zone with its climbing, sand and play area is also part of the experience and refreshments available too.

The Fyne Den is at the head of Loch Fyne, just off the A83, in between the Loch Fyne Oyster Bar and Fyne Ales.

The Fyne Den is home to Cairndow Community Childcare and all proceeds from Santa event go towards keeping this valuable local facility running.