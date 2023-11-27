Renewed appeal for missing Lanarkshire man

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.





Police have renewed an appeal for information to help trace a Lanarkshire man that has been missing from the Arrochar area for more than a year.

James Clacher, 55, was reported missing on Tuesday May 31 2022 and was last seen in the Airdrie area at around 4pm on Monday May 30 2022.

His Suzuki Swift car was located at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar on Tuesday May 31 2022 and he was reported missing to Police Scotland, with officers believing he could have travelled through the Tyndrum area.

Mr Clacher is described as 5’6ft tall, of an athletic build and as having a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing khaki coloured trousers, a dark hooded jacket, dark t-shirt, dark baseball cap and dark coloured boots.

Inspector Alex Clark said: “James has now been missing for over a year. Despite extensive police enquiries and searches by officers and our partners, he remains missing.”

Police Scotland have said that any new information received will continue to be investigated in full and have urged anyone with information on James’ whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0985 of 31 May 2022.

Members of the public have also been asked not to approach Mr Clacher, but to call police if they have any information.