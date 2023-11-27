Lochgilphead Golf Club prize-giving for 2023
Lochgilphead Golf Club members attended the annual prize-giving on November 17 after a successful season.
The event included the compulsory enter to the Captain’s Quiz which enabled those members who did not manage to win any golf trophies a slim chance to win something on the evening – including a booby prize!
A few members were away on holiday in sunnier climes, but a good number still attended the enjoyable evening with much golf banter about the season played.
Trophy winners for 2023 are: Kirsty Flanagan, Kathleen Young, Eilidh Flanagan, Fiona McLeod, Dorothy Clark, Andrew Cunningham, Douglas Whyte, Graham Dick, Drew Swan, Eddie Shaw, Raymond Flanagan, Jane Hepburn, Keith Cowan, Davie Philips Gregor Seator, Andrew McDonald, Alasdair Cunningham, Duncan MacBrayne, Colin Rowan, Donald Carmicheal, Murry MacDonald, Jim Litster, Duncan Litster, Stuart MacKenzie, Alister MacArthur, Alex MacAulay, Craig Barett and Adrian Angus.
Pictured are the winners who attended, front row from left: Kirsty Flanagan, Kathleen Young, Eilidh Flanagan, Fiona McLeod; back row from left: Douglas Whyte, Graham Dick, Drew Swan, Eddie Shaw, Raymond Flanagan, Jane Hepburn, Keith Cowan and Davie Philips.
- A reminder to all Lochgilphead Golf Club members that the Annual General Meeting will take place in the clubhouse on Tuesday November 27 at 7pm