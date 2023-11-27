Boars barrel through Shawlands for home win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC 49

Shawlands RFC 19

West Region League Division 3

Following successive away defeats, Mid Argyll were looking forward to hosting Shawlands RFC at the Ropework last weekend.

With a full squad available, the Boars were determined to put the last few weeks behind them and build on the recent home wins.

Straight from kick-off the home team set out the way they intended to play and were soon on the score sheet.

Neil Malcolm crossed for his and the Boars’ opening try of the day followed with a conversion from Murray MacDonald.

The Argyll men were really out to make a statement in the opening exchanges and Malcolm soon crossed again with a powerful driving run. Again MacDonald added the extras.

With momentum now behind the Boars they looked to add to their points tally.

Next to cross the whitewash was MacDonald opening his try account for the day; he also added the conversion.

The Boars were now relaxed and started to spread the ball out using both forward pressure and the speed of the energetic back line.

MacDonald soon added to his points tally when he crossed for his second try and again added the conversion.

Shawlands fought back with some good play of their own but couldn’t break down the well organised Boars defence.

As Mid Argyll broke down another Shawlands attack, a quick ball out to the backs launched another assault.

Great foot work and strength from Ben Smith saw him break the Shawlands line and sprint through to score his first try of the season. Again MacDonald was successful from the tee.

Shawlands managed to break the Mid Argyll line before the break and pull a try back but couldn’t add the extra points. Half time came with the home team leading 35-7.

Harris Campbell welcomed the second half following some great handling with his first try for the Boars and again MacDonald converted.

Shawlands now dug deep and showed real character to come back into the game powering through for their second try of the game and this time the conversion was added.

Next on the score sheet was Coll Mackay with some quick thinking and a solid run down field to score Mid Argyll’s seventh try of the day and again MacDonald added the conversion.

To finish the game off, Shawlands were awarded a penalty try, taking the final score to 49-19.

This was a real statement from this young Boars team and a well-deserved win. It really shows what this squad is capable of and very encouraging for the months ahead.

An outstanding display from Murray MacDonald in his first start at fly half showed great qualities in both attack and defence.

A total points tally of 24 from 2 tries and all 7 conversions, saw him presented with the Man of the Match award.

But it was a real team performance as they worked hard to secure this bonus point win taking the league tally to 16pts from ten games and maintaining 7th position.

The large crowd went away very happy from watching this comprehensive display. Everyone at Mid Argyll RFC would like to thank them for coming out on a chilly November afternoon and also Argyll and Bute Council and The Stag hotel for their continued support in what is turning into a very good first season return to competitive rugby.