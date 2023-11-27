Announcements – 24th November, 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

BIRTH

McMILLAN – Malcolm and Lynn (neé Galbraith) are delighted to announce the birth of their son Murdo Malcolm on October 20, 2023 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A little brother for Mollie, first grandson for Malcolm and Anne, Campbeltown and second grandson for Danny and Lorna, Carradale.

DEATHS

FINDLAY – Suddenly but peacefully, with her family by her side, in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital on November 19, 2023, Nan Findlay, in her 91st year, Kintyre Care Centre, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Ewan, much loved mum of Patricia, Joan, John, Stephen, Bruce and June and a loving mother-in-law, sister, nana and great-nana.

GRADY – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on November 14, 2023, Martin Kerr Grady, 2 Knockscalbert Way, Campbeltown, in his 77th year, dearly beloved husband of Joan, much loved dad of Colin and Caroline, loving grandad of Evelyn and Phillipa and a much loved uncle.

LAMONT – Peacefully at home on November 21, 2023, Janet Lamont, aged 83 years of 16 Kilduskland Drive, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of Donald; much loved mother of Anna and grant to Stuart and the late Andrew. A dear sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. Former proprietor of Jan’s Deli, Lochgilphead and Loch Gilp Taxis. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will take place in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead on Wednesday, November 29 at 11am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

McCLOSKEY – On November 16, 2023, suddenly at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Paisley, Aiden McCloskey, in his 72nd year, beloved husband of Kathleen McCloskey, née Gray and much loved father of Martin, Kerryanne and Shannon and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and grandfather. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Monday, November 27, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mairi Semple Fund.

McGEACHY – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital on November 15, 2023, Thomas McGeachy (Tommy), in his 85th year, 36b Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret Park, much loved dad of Jeanette, Morag, Kathleen and David and a loving granda and great-granda.

McKINVEN – On November 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a short illness, Carol Mairi McKinven, née Strachan, in her 73rd year, Dearly loved mother of Stewart and Leigh, much loved gran of Taylor, Kieran, Orlaith and Ruaridh and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church on Tuesday, November 28, at 12noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care. A private cremation will follow.

MELLISH – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on November 21, 2023, John Harry (Jackie) Mellish in his 84th year, of 21 Easfield, Tarbert. Beloved husband of Doreen. Much loved Dad of Angie. Dear brother of Zena and the late Helen, Fraser and Cameron. A much loved uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Tarbert Parish Church on Thursday, November 30 at 12 noon thereafter to Carrick Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations, to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACKINLAY – The family of the late Fraser Mackinlay would like to express their heartfelt thanks to their family, friends and neighbours for all the kindness and expressions of sympathy, support and gestures of kindness shown to us following Fraser’s sudden passing. Special thanks to the Rev Steven Sass for his comforting words and moving service. Kenny and all at T A Blair for their supportive, empathetic and professional services. Finally all who attended the Church and graveside or stood as a mark of respect. Your thoughtfulness and respectful gesture is very much appreciated. The retiral collection raised £830 for Pancreatic Cancer, a charity close to Fraser’s heart.

REID – The family of the late Archie Reid would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls and visits following their recent sad loss. Our sincere thanks to Rev Steven Sass for a comforting and fitting service and David McEwan for music. Special thanks to T A Blair for their professionalism and compassionate care with the funeral arrangements and the committee of Dunaverty Hall and Argyll Bakeries for hospitality. Grateful thanks to doctors and nurses at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, carers and community nurses for all their kind care. Finally, our thanks to all who attended the church service and graveside and those who paid their respects along the route to the cemetery.

MEMORIAMS

ANDERSON – In loving memory of my dear sister Isobel, who passed away November 24, 2016.

A visit from a robin means we’re never far apart

And your spirit lives within my heart

When I see a robin here to brighten my day

I’ll remember you are with me and there you’ll always stay

– Love Margaret.

ARMOUR – In loving memory of a dear niece Catherine, who passed away on November 18, 2022.

You were a lovely person and so special to me and you are very sadly missed. Always there at hand if needed.

God bless you darling. You will always be close to my heart and remembered so fondly.

– Auntie Cathie and family.

MACKINNON – Treasured memories of our darling Annamarie taken from us November 24, 2021, aged 51 years.

Love you to the moon and back.

– Auntie Jean, Janice and Mark.

STEWART – Inserted in loving memory of my dear grandmother, Agnes Mitchell McMillan, who died November 29, 1978.

A heart of gold stopped beating

Two willing hands lie still.

The one who did so much for me

Is resting at God’s will.

Remembering not just today but every day.

– Johnnie.

WARD – In loving memory of Angus died November 21, 2021. A loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and nephew.

You’re always in our thoughts and sadly missed by us all x