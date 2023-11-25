Spotlight on protecting women and girls from violence

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Buildings throughout Argyll and Bute will be illuminated in green, white, purple and orange in support of UN Women’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (VAWG) campaign.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is getting behind the international campaign that runs from November 25 to December 10 every year and aims to raise awareness around the issue of gender-based violence.

The campaign started in 1991 at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute and commences on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25.

The National Violence Against Women Network (NVAWN) is promoting the theme of ‘Imagine a Scotland without gender-based violence’.

This year, the campaign is calling on citizens worldwide to share the actions they are taking to create a world free from violence towards women and girls.

The slogan for this year’s campaign is: “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.”

According to the HSCP, the importance of this issue cannot be overstated.

“According to current statistics, Police Scotland recorded 64,807 incidents of domestic abuse in 2021/22, with 81 per cent involving a female victim and a male perpetrator,” said a spokesperson.

“Shockingly, research repeatedly shows that most cases of domestic abuse go unreported, with an estimated one in three women in Scotland experiencing domestic abuse at some point in their lives, and one in five children in Scotland experiencing domestic abuse before they turn 18.”

More recent figures for 2022/23 show a one per cent increase in the number of crimes recorded under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act, with 95 per cent of those crimes involving a female victim.

The latest national homicide statistics for Scotland reveal that over half of female victims – 56 per cent or nine victims – in 2021/22 were killed by a partner or ex-partner, making this issue even more urgent to address.

Violence against women and girls has a significant personal and financial impact. VAWG costs the UK an estimated £40 billion annually, with domestic violence and abuse alone costing an estimated £15.7 billion in 2008.

The HSCP spokesperson said: “If you or someone you know is suffering from gender-based violence or domestic abuse and you are seeking advice and support, please visit Argyll and Bute Women’s Aid (ABWA) website or, for all Argyll and Bute areas, call 01369 706636, email info@abwa.org.uk or you can also visit their Facebook page.

“Alternatively, support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Scotland’s Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline by calling 0800 027 1234 or if you’re in immediate danger, phone 999.”