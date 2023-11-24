Tarbert golfers to receive prizes
Tarbert Golf Club hosts its annual prize giving in the clubhouse tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.
Soup and a finger buffet will be provided for members and guests.
Beforehand, at 11.30am, there will be a nine-hole Stableford competition taking place.
It is hope members will make an effort to support the annual event.