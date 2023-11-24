Police files – November 24 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Domestic abuse

During this past week, Police Scotland in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, have received one report of a crime under the Sexual Offences Act, one report of domestic assault and one report of breach of bail. This has led to two individuals being arrested and charged. One person was released on undertaking and the other held for the next available court.

Police Scotland remains committed to tackling offenders of domestic abuse and reducing the level of it in our communities.

Should you be impacted, or know someone who is, contact police on 999, if the person is at immediate risk, otherwise come to your local station, phone us on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Failure to report

At 6.30 pm on Thursday November 16, at the Corran Roundabout, Lochgilphead, police officers on patrol were alerted to an incident where a vehicle has allegedly collided with another vehicle and then made off, failing to stop and report the incident. A 36-year-old male driver was charged with the alleged offence and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.