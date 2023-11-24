Plans to boost affordable housing across Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ambitious plans to build hundreds of new affordable homes across Argyll and Bute have been unveiled as part of the latest update to the area’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP).

The revised plans, which was agreed at a meeting of the full council last Thursday, could see 106 new affordable homes delivered in 2023/24 and more than 1,000 homes in the years ahead.

The proposals are outlined in the latest update to the SHIP, which sets out the area’s priorities for housing development for the next five years.

The plan works in tandem with the area’s Local Housing Strategy (LHS) and outlines how the council and its key partners propose to deliver high quality housing which meets the needs of communities across Argyll and Bute, setting out the main priorities for affordable housing and identifying the resources required.

A primary focus for the new SHIP has been continued engagement with the region’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) to ensure adequate specialist provision is included in the new build programme.

“The SHIP sets out what is an ambitious but realistic programme for the delivery of new affordable housing across Argyll and Bute for the next five years,” said Councillor Robin Currie, the council’s leader.

“Long-term investment in affordable housing is an essential ingredient in our overall aspiration to create prosperous local communities where quality homes are available to all.

“At the same time, we recognise the challenges that the housing sector is facing and the fact that the demand for social housing will potentially increase further in the years ahead.

“The plan outlines our commitment to work with all our strategic partners to ensure that we deliver homes which meet the needs of our communities and help to further enhance Argyll and Bute’s appeal as a great place to live and work.”

Full details of the SHIP and the Local Housing Strategy are available on the council’s website.