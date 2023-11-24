Kilmichael Glen braces for future flooding

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After the worst flooding to hit Kilmichael in living memory, residents are preparing for the next time.

There was devastation as the River Add burst its banks during the weekend of October 7 and 8.

Homes were evacuated as they became submerged and surrounded by water.

Cars, livestock and crops were destroyed and swept away.

Now people who live in Bridgend and up the glen are working with Jenni Minto MSP for Argyll and Bute to prepare for the day when this could happen again.

David Smart of Ivy Cottage in Bridgend said: “I would be surprised if this doesn’t happen again. Our garden and garage were flooded. We were fortunate the water didn’t come into the house. Other people weren’t so lucky.

“If there are lessons to be learned, we need to learn them. Once that water gets moving, we can’t stop it.

“If there is a high tide and significant rainfall in a very short period of time, what are the options? How can we try to mitigate water damage? We can look into getting sandbags. Because this time, we weren’t ready for it at all.”

Meanwhile Alphedia Kenchington, who lives up the glen, described the water coming into her garden.

She said: “It was like a wall of water. We have questions about the way the River Add is managed.

“Residents are still fighting for answers to find out what caused it. Yes, the country flooded, it was exceptional weather conditions. But the way the water came down wasn’t natural.”

An online meeting between residents and stakeholder organisations is being organised for December 15 by Ms Minto.

The MSP said: “Following the significant flooding experienced by my constituents in Kilmichael Glen I met with a number of them in Lochgilphead to hear their stories and how this had affected them.

“It is important to my constituents and I that we fully establish the causes of this flooding and look at solutions to reduce the risk of it happening on a similar scale again.

“That is why I have arranged a meeting with my constituents and the relevant stakeholders next month to explore this in full.”

SSE Renewables owns a number of intakes along the River Add.

A spokesman for the energy company said: “During the weather event which took place on the weekend of October 7 and 8, one of the most significant rainfall events in recent history, our teams took every step to control water levels to the extent possible within the limits of our infrastructure.

“We own a number of small intakes which may look like dams to the general public, these intakes abstract water into Glashan Dam, which did not spill during the extreme weather event.

“These abstractions reduced the flow in the River Add downstream of our infrastructure, meaning the flow was below what it would have been in its natural state.

“Once the exceptionally high flow conditions exceeded the capacity of our intakes and aqueducts to collect the water, any excess flow would spill into Kilmichael Glen as it would do naturally.

“Importantly, we can confirm no gates were operated and no other actions were taken to release any additional water.

“This was an extreme weather event which affected many communities across Scotland and we are very sorry to hear of the circumstances that some property owners encountered as a result of this weather event.”

Dunnadd Community Council also meets on Wednesday November 29 at 7pm at Kilmartin Museum, when it will be looking for feedback on any flooding incidents in the area.

People are invited to come and have a say after community councillors received an appeal from Argyll and Bute Council chief executive Pippa Milne to help collect feedback from all those who were impacted.