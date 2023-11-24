Craignish hall buzzes with happy shoppers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The rally to arms in support of the Craignish community was evident on Friday evening and Saturday as the Christmas Market went like a fair!

People from around Argyll made the effort to visit the craft fair, despite the inclement weather and the obstacle that is the landslide still blocking the A816 south of Ardfern.

A warm welcome awaited anyone entering Craignish Village Hall as the main hall buzzed with activity and people perusing the stalls.

On offer were beautifully crafted cards, coloured glass ornaments, tiny woven baskets delicately crafted from everything from nettles to bark, knitted hats, scarves and shawls, Christmas decorations, potions and lotions and candles, jewellery, bags and stalls from Oxfam and Kilmartin Museum’s shop.

Craignish Primary School challenged people to guess the number of sweeties in the jar, win a Christmas hamper in a raffle or just purchase some hand-made festive wreaths and baubles.

Refreshments were on hand courtesy of CatchaCarrot’s pop-up cafe and Craignish Toddlers group was offering mulled wine and a mince pie for a bit of a festive treat.