Councillor in awards final

A councillor for Kintyre and the Islands recently reached the finals of the annual councillor awards for Scotland.

Alastair Redman, from Islay, was on the short leet of five for the community champion prize, which recognises the hard work and dedication to community by councillors.

He lost out to Councillor Ruairi Kelly of Glasgow City Council.

“It is an honour to have been nominated for the LGIU awards and to make it on to the final list,” said Councillor Redman. “A huge congratulations to all of the winners and thanks again to my constituents who nominated me.”

The sixth annual awards were held at Edinburgh City Chambers; the organisers are the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) Scotland and the Churches, Charities and Local Authorities (CCLA) Investment Management Limited.

There were 100 nominations across five categories, which celebrate the wide-ranging work of councillors, showcasing the best of local government.

CAPTION: Councillor Alastair Redman, right, with Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive, LGIU at the annual awards ceremony in Edinburgh.