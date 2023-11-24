Business Gateway helps dog grooming business expand into larger premises

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scotland’s only Internationally Certified Master Groomer, Nichola MacGillivray IMCG, has successfully expanded into larger premises and is going onto to introduce a dog grooming training school with the support of Business Gateway

First launched in 2017, Nikki’s Canine Sassoon offers a variety of professional dog grooming services, including canine massage, hand stripping, breed specific styling, ultrasound teeth cleaning and teddy-bear style grooms.

Having been born and brought up at her parents’ farm in Barcaldine, founder Nikki had always been an animal lover. She undertook her dog grooming training at Scotgroom, where she was trained by the well-respected and award-winning dog groomer Agnes Murphy.

Nikki had already built a strong customer base for Nikki’s Canine Sassoon, with repeated business from customers who praised her professionalism and attention to detail.

Having gone on to qualify with her IMCG accreditation, and on a mission to provide certified training to dog groomers, Nikki approached Business Gateway in Argyll and Bute for help to expand her business’ service offering.

Nikki accessed a suite of Business Gateway’s growth-business services, including one-to-one support from a dedicated business adviser, as well as advice on routes to funding.

This funding was essential for supporting the growth of the business and the move into larger premises, with more space needed for the training school.

Through Business Gateway, Nikki also benefitted from specialist marketing support, which helped her learn about the appropriate techniques to help advertise her new dog grooming school.

Since launching, Nikki has seen an increased number of customers looking for fully qualified groomers, and now employs three members of staff in order to keep up with customer demand.

Nikki has also successfully competed in several dog grooming competitions, securing second place at the Irish Grooming Championships in both hand strip and hand scissor classes. She has also received the award for Designer Mutt Stylist of the Year.

Passionate about the dog grooming world becoming regulated, Nikki plans to work alongside the relevant professionals and governing bodies to ensure this becomes a reality.

“Business Gateway has played an invaluable role in not only finding funding for my business, but also giving me a lot of good business advice,” said Nikki. “I would like to thank them for believing in me and supporting my vision and goals.”

Angela Vernel, Business Gateway adviser, said: “We were able to support Nikki with a range of our growth business services. It’s always rewarding to help a business venture into a new service offering, and I’m really pleased that Nikki is now able to provide dog grooming training for those looking to enter the industry.”

