Scottish Field Dailuaine 12 YO PX Sherry Finished 46.9% Whisky

Loyal readers of Scottish Field will tell you that the magazine is renowned for its taste in life’s finer things. But with over 20 years of hosting Whisky Awards and industry blind tastings, it is especially proud of its refined and mature whisky palate.

Not wanting to put this expertise to waste, Scottish Field teamed up with whisky expert Blair Bowman to uncover an exclusive, premium dram. After extensive field research around Scotland’s distilleries, their first exclusive cask bottling was unveiled – a Dailuaine 12 YO PX Sherry Finished 46.9%.

With less than 100 of 311 hand numbered bottles left from a single cask, Scottish Field hope these last few bottles will go down a treat to whisky aficionados everywhere.

Tasting Notes:

NOSE Waxy and zesty with lots of creamy toffee.

PALATE Delicious layers of candied lemon and orange peel, with some caramel digestive biscuits and rum soaked raisins.

Hints of lemon curd trifle, sherry-soaked vanilla sponge cake, tart lemon curd and lemon zest cream. Some peppery spice and sherbet dib dabs come later.

FINISH Long finish with pops of citrus and sweet peppery spice.

Each bottle is £79.99* and comes in a wooden Scottish Field branded giftbox. To get your hands on this exclusive bottle, visit shop.scottishfield.co.uk **

*Price excludes shipping and handling

** Offer only open to those over the age of 18. Proof of age upon delivery required.