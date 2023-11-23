Co-op members raise £26k for Mid Argyll groups

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Nine Mid Argyll community groups were last week celebrating their share of over £26,000 raised over the past year by local Co-op members.

Welcome pay-outs were received by Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis – £7,254.96; Heads Up mental health support group – £6,851.73 and Lochgilphead Golf Club – £5,567.89) in Lochgilphead

Inveraray Senior Citizens Committee – £2,287.27; Furnace Community SCIO – £1,543.76; and the Ardroy Outdoor Education Centre – £1,504.62 received funds in Inveraray.

And Tarbert Academy Parent Council – £3,465.16; Tighnabruach Lifeboat Station – £3,718.63 and the Soup Group in Tarbert – £3,220.80 each received funding.

Annette Tweedley from Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis said: “We would like to thank the community of Lochgilphead and the staff and members of the Co-op for raising over £7,000 for the charity.

“We now have an office in Lochgilphead above the Citizens Advice Bureau and we are here to support and offer counselling to anyone who requires it.”

Inveraray Senior Citizen’s Committee will be spending their share of the money on upgrading the heating system in the Nicol Hall and Heads Up will be paying the rent so they can continue their weekly meetings and activities for another year.

Duncan Ewing, manager of the Inveraray Co-op store said, “We are delighted at the amount of money raised for local groups. The Co-op is at the heart of the community and provides a way for local people who are members to support local causes.”

The Co-op Local Community Fund helps pay for projects that Co-op members care about.

Every time a member shops at the Co-op, 1p of every pound spent on selected own brand products and services goes to help community projects where they live.

Groups apply in May each year and the fund-raising year runs from the end of October, with the pay-out celebrations in early November.

New causes in 2023 -24 are: Inveraray – Inveraray Shinty Club, SiMBA Memory Box Appeal; Lochgilphead – 19th Scouts, King George V Park Ardrishaig; Tarbert – Tarbert Women’s Football Club, Tarbert Bowling Club.