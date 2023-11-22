Strachur chef picks up national award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Matthew Smith, head chef from Inver Restaurant, Strachur, was one of the top three winners in the National Chef of the Year competition run by The Craft Guild of Chefs, the largest UK chefs’ association with members worldwide.

After an ‘intense cook-off’ at the University of West London under the eyes of some of the leading names in hospitality the top two prizes came home to Scotland; over-all winner was Alex Angelogiannis, senior sous chef from the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff.

Matthew was runner-up with a menu of pumpkin and squid for starter, lamb with blackcurrant for main course and, as befits the chef of a restaurant on the shores of Loch Fyne, a dessert of chocolate and seaweed.

The impressive list of judges included famous culinary names including Kenny Atkinson, Matt Abe, James Petrie, Anna Haugh, Brett Graham, Tom Shepherd and Phil Howard.

Sponsors Essential Cuisine and Lumina will take the winners on a two-day culinary trip to Liverpool. This will include a masterclass by one of the UK’s leading chefs, Paul Askew, followed by private dining at his restaurant, The Art School, plus a culinary experience in the heart of London which will include 3 Michelin-Star dining and an overnight stay thanks to Continental Chef Supplies.

Caption: Runner-up Matthew Smith, right, with winner Alex Angelogiannis.

NO_A47Nationalchefawards02_23_AlexAngelogiannis_MatthewSmith