Tarbert Book Festival a real page turner
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Some good books, interesting people and a fine glass of gin to round off the day, that sounds like a great way to spend tomorrow (Saturday).
The Stonefield Castle plays host to the Tarbert Book Festival, which has been a highlight of the village’s festival programme since 2013.
Wildlife writer and illustrator Jane Smith opens the day, followed by Dougie Stang, author of The Bone Cave: A Journey through Myth and Memory. He is followed by Dr Kerri Andrews who will be discussing her work, including Wanderers: A History of Women Walking.
Then in the evening there will be a tasting with Kintyre Gin with Beinn an Tuirc Distillers from Torrisdale Castle Estate.
The festival is a ticketed event; visit the website www.tarbertbookfestival.org