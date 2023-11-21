Kyles battle under Kilmallie’s cosh

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

CA Cup – final

Kyles Athletic 0 Kilmallie 9

Kilmallie primaries are Camanachd Association Cup winners after beating Kyles Athletic primaries 9-0 in the final at Yoker, Glasgow on Saturday November 18.

Kilmallie have been in blistering form in this tournament, defeating Glengarry 11-0 in the opening round before beating Caberfeidh 5-2 in round 2.

A quarter-final tie against Kinlochshiel was safely negotiated 12-4 whilst a close semi-final against Kingussie finished 2-2 with Kilmallie winning the resultant sudden death penalty shoot-out.

Kyles Athletic have also been no slouches, showing their worth by beating Bute 9-0 before Aberdour were despatched 8-1 in the quarter-finals and then Oban Celtic were beaten 10-2 in the semi-finals.

Chase Watson has scored some important goals for Kilmallie in this season and was on target once more just six minutes into this 1pm throw up.

Charley Kennedy added a second on 12 minutes with a second from Chase Watson making it 3-0 on 16 minutes.

Charley Kennedy and Chase Watson continued to exchange goals. Kennedy got a second on 29 minutes and Watson made it four goals with efforts on 40 and 45 minutes. Then Charley Kennedy notched her hat-trick effort on 50 minutes so Kilmallie now led 7-0.

Michael Stewart on 70 minutes and Taylor Cameron just 5 minutes later rounded off the 9-0 victory.

The pride of Kyles battled right up to referee Graham Fisher’s final whistle and have had a wonderful season of their own, winning the South Sixes Shinty World Cup, the Dalmally Sixes and they were also Mod Cup winners.

It was Kilmallie’s day though and they have proved themselves to be the best in the country.

A Kyles Athletic spokesperson said: “It wasn’t to be our day for this young Kyles team. Kyles competed right to the bitter end and showed some great character along with some decent spells of shinty.

“However, it was always going to be a tough task against an older and stronger Kilmallie side, who play some great shinty and were deserved winners on the day.”

Kyles Athletic squad from: Olly McVicar (captain), Reilly Docherty, Murray Sim, Cairn Crowe, Struan Moss, Ryan Simpson, Tykhon Andreieva, Theo Lowrie, Sorley Kerr, Archie Whyte, Callum Perlich, Corrie Moss. Coaches: Thomas Whyte and James Perlich.

Kilmallie squad from: Brodie Ross, Charley Kennedy, Chase Watson, Cian Mclean, Fergus Stewart, Harry Stewart, Jordy Gordon, Josh Luxton, Leo Lopez, Maisie Ewing, Michael Stuart, Ollie Lamont, Taylor Cameron. Coaches: John Stewart, Donald Lamont, Ryan Stewart and Alan Ewing.

Captions:

Kyles Athletic P7-and-under team with their runners-up medals in the Camanachd Association Cup.