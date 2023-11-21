Councillors come together to campaign for support
Councillors from different political parties are campaigning together for national government support to repair storm damage in Argyll and Council.
Leader Councillor Robin Curie said: “We will do all we can as a council; the area needs national support.”
He added that the council is already working to bring some Scottish Government funding to Argyll and Bute through the Bellwin scheme but this does not cover all costs.
Councillor Jim Lynch, leader of the largest opposition group on the council, said that investing in Argyll and Bute’s resilience “serves local and national interests to help communities affected, and the area as a whole, to move on”.