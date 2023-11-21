Bridge weight restrictions
Weight restrictions are in place at Cruin Bridge in Slockavullin, near Kilmartin, while emergency repair works are carried out.
Heavy flooding caused damage to the bridge last month.
The 3.5 tonnes restriction was implemented on Friday and will be in place for three weeks.
Work is expected to be complete by Christmas. Bin collections for a small number of properties will be affected.